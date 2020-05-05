Former commissioner Larry Smith understands COVID-19 pandemic's impact upon CFL

Randy Ambrosie, CFL commissioner, announces that the league will stage a regular-season game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, at a news conference in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Last week, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie revealed the league is asking the federal government for up to $150 million in financial aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan