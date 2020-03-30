Red Bull's Marko says he proposed F1 coronavirus camp

- FILE - In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, file image, F1 driver Max Verstappen of The Netherlands drives his car through one of the two banked corners during a test and official presentation of the renovated F1 track in the beachside resort of Zandvoort, western Netherlands. The iconic Monaco Grand Prix was added Thursday to a growing list of Formula One races to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The first seven races of the Formula One season have now been postponed, with Netherlands and Spain joining Monaco as the latest to be called off. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)