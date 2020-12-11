Veteran long-snapper Ladouceur set to break NFL record for games played by Canadian

Dallas Cowboys' L.P. Ladouceur (91), Xavier Su'a-Filo (76) and Brett Maher (2) celebrate a 59-yard field goal kicked by Maher in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. It's shaping up to be a season to forget for the Dallas Cowboys but veteran Canadian long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur is closing in a historic mark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ron Jenkins