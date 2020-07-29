TORONTO - Brayden Point had two goals and two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Florida Panthers 5-0 Wednesday in an NHL exhibition game.
Nikita Kucherov also had two goals and added an assist for the Lightning, while Luke Schenn also scored.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 15 shots to pick up the shutout.
Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.
Point put the Lightning up 2-0 after 20 minutes with a pair of first-period goals.
Kucherov struck less than two minutes into the second period with a power-play gola to make it 3-0.
Schenn made it 4-0 just over five minutes into the second, and Kucherov capped the scoring in the third.
The Panthers start a best-of-five playoff qualification series with the New York Islanders on Saturday.
The Lightning play their first game of the seeding tournament among the top four Eastern Conference teams when they face Washington on Monday.
In other exhibition action Wednesday, Carolina faced Washington and the New York Islanders took on the New York Rangers at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
At Edmonton's Rogers Place, Colorado faced Minnesota, St. Louis took on Chicago and Vancouver battled Winnipeg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.