Calgary Flames remove "interim" label, name Geoff Ward head coach

Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward, centre, talks to his players during team practice in Calgary, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Calgary Flames have removed the "interim" tag from Geoff Ward's job and made him the NHL club's head coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY - The Calgary Flames have removed the "interim" tag from Geoff Ward's job and made him the NHL club's head coach.

Ward was promoted from associate coach Nov. 29. Bill Peters resigned amid allegations of racism when he coached in the minor leagues.

A .500 team at that time, the Flames rallied from the controversy to go 25-15-3 under Ward.

Calgary was eliminated in the first round of playoffs in six games by the Dallas Stars.

The Flames downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 in the best-of-five qualifying round to advance.

