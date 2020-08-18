'It still hurts:' Fans react to the CFL cancellation of 2020 season

Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans celebrate winning the 107th Grey Cup over the Hamilton Tiger Cats at the intersection of Portage and Main in Winnipeg on November 24, 2019. Mike Goodchild had a lot more time for vacation and house projects this summer but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan was holding out hope his schedule would fill up with football games soon, even if it was a shortened season. He's not particularly surprised the season was scrapped Monday but disappointed his team won't be able to defend their Grey Cup championship. "We miss going to the games, watching our favourite players," Goodchild said Tuesday. "It is what it is right now." THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods