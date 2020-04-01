UEFA postpones more soccer amid uncertainty over resumption

FILE - In this Thursday, March 12, 2020 file photo a security guard wearing a face mask stands on the empty tribune prior the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Olympiakos and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece. The match is being played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)