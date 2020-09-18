Toronto FC, D.C. United renew hostilities after ill-tempered draw in Florida

D.C. United defender Frederic Brillant (13) and Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, right, vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Washington. Bad blood bubbled over at the final whistle when Toronto FC and D.C. United tied 2-2 July 13 at the MLS is Back Tournament. The two renew hostilities Saturday as Toronto kicks off what looks to be an extensive stint south of the border due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andrew Harnik