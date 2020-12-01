Ontario Human Rights Commission to look at anti-Indigenous racism in lacrosse

British Columbia players protect the ball during women's lacrosse action against Ontario, during the North American Indigenous Games at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Hagerville, Ont., on July 17, 2017. The Ontario Human Rights Commission says it plans to look at anti-Indigenous racism in lacrosse. The commission says it will meet with Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, the Ontario Lacrosse Association, and the Canadian Lacrosse Association. Those meetings will address how to address concerns of systemic racism against Indigenous lacrosse players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young