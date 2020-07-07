Canada's McPeak might be 'someone's Robin Roberts' as female Black broadcaster

Meghan McPeak, left, and Gareth Wheeler do play-by-play for the Raptors 905 team in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. When McPeak considers where she is in her broadcasting career, against the backdrop of racial unrest and the bleak employment numbers of Black people in her business, she feels like Tom Hanks' character in the movie "Castaway." Alone on an island.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette