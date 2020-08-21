Golden State Warriors president apologizes to Toronto Raptors president Ujiri

The president of the Golden State Warriors is apologizing to Raptors president Masai Ujiri after a video was released this week showing an altercation between the Toronto executive and a law enforcement officer at the NBA Finals last year in Oakland, Calif. Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is seen in the tunnel area ahead of first half NBA basketball action against New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto on Tuesday October 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young