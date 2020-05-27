LANGFORD, B.C. - Rugby Canada has signed a multi-year deal with global sportswear manufacturer Macron.
The Canadian governing body joins Italy and Scotland as national rugby unions partnered with the Italian-based company.
Canada's previous team apparel supplier was Canterbury in a deal signed in February 2018.
Macron's work during the global pandemic includes a campaign to help supply Italy with personal protective equipment. The company is using its manufacturing operations in Asia and Italy to make surgical masks, hospital grade overalls and gowns for health-care workers and law enforcement personnel.
"This initiative by Macron demonstrates the values and culture of their company," Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen said in a statement. "Simply put, these values align with those of Rugby Canada and our sport."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.