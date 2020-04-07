OTTAWA - Expansion Atletico Ottawa has signed Victor (Viti) Martinez, making the Spanish midfielder its sixth international player.
The 22-year-old most recently spent two years at Gimnastic de Tarragona, making 24 total appearances split between Spain's second- and third-tier divisions.
"With Victor, we will make a leap in quality in the midfield and back of the team," Atletico Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez said in a statement. "He can play in several positions and we are sure that his experience playing at a high level in Spain and his variety of skills and resources will definitely contribute to make a better group on and off the pitch."
Prior to joining Gimnastic, Martinez spent a season at CE Sabadell after a stint in the third-tier club's youth system.
The Spaniard is the 14th signing in total for the Canadian Premier League side. The CPL was slated to kick off its second season April 11, but the campaign has been postponed by COVID-19.
