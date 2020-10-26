Two-time Scotties champ Heather Nedohin to coach Team Kerri Einarson this season

Alberta alternate Heather Nedohin skips against Saskatchewan during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont., on February 21, 2017. Big-game skipping experience. Two national women's curling titles. Two world bronze medals. There's plenty to like about Heather Nedohin's resume. In bringing her on board as coach, Team Kerri Einarson is hoping her knowledge, drive and spirit will help them stay at the top. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick