Bombers president Miller comes to defence of CFL commissioner Ambrosie

Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, speaks to the media in Winnipeg on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Miller came to defence of embattled CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie on Thursday. Ambrosie has come under heavy criticism recently from CFL players, the CFL Players' Association and league football operations personnel. Last week, the union and a host of players took to social media to voice their displeasure with Ambrosie regarding the state of talks between the two sides on an abbreviated '20 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods