Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 4 Washington 0
(Islanders win series 4-1)
At Edmonton
Dallas 7 Calgary 3
(Stars win series 4-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Miami 109 Indiana 100
(Heat lead series 2-0)
Houston 112 Oklahoma City 98
(Rockets lead series 2-0)
Milwaukee 111 Orlando 96
(Series tied 1-1)
L.A. Laker 111 Portland 88
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 10 N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 7 Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 9 Detroit 0
National League
N.Y. Mets at Miami (postponed)
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4
Interleague
Toronto 3 Philadelphia 2 (1st game)
Houston 10 Colorado 8
Toronto 9 Philadelphia 8 (2nd game)
L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 1
Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 2 Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 8 Texas 7 (10 innings)
Oakland 5 Arizona 1
San Francisco 10 L.A. Angels 5
---
MLS
New York 1 New York City FC 0
Columbus 3 Chicago 0
Philadelphia 0 New England 0
---