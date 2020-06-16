Ottawa named host city of the 2021 men's world curling championship

Canada skip Kevin Koe and Sweden skip Niklas Edin watch a shot come in followed by lead Ben Hebert and third B.J. Neufeld next to the championship trophy during the gold medal game at the Men's World Curling Championship in Lethbridge, Alta. on April 7, 2019. The 2021 men's world curling championship will be held in Ottawa. Curling Canada and the World Curling Federation jointly announced the country's capital city will host the championship at TD Place Arena. Ottawa will host the event for the first time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson