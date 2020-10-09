Veteran Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez adds barista to his job description

Toronto FC's Omar Gonzalez (44) and New England Revolution's Teal Bunbury (10) vie for a head ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Gonzalez can make a tackle or a latte, and he's whipping up specialty coffees for his teammates while they are spending time at their pandemic home away from home in East Hartford, Connecticut.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne