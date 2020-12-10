Nurse, Powell believe rookie Flynn has the drive it takes to thrive in the NBA

San Diego State's Malachi Flynn brings the ball up against Air Force during the second half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game in Las Vegas on March 5, 2020. Since he was drafted No. 29 overall by Toronto just three weeks ago, Flynn hasn't had the luxury of casual summer workouts to get to know his new teammates. But just five practices into camp, coach Nick Nurse and the Raptors believe he's a keeper. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Isaac Brekken