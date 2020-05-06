Young TFC winger spending time with new puppy and working on kitchen skills

Toronto FC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (24) leaps over New York Red Bulls defender Tim Parker (26) during first half MLS Soccer action in Toronto on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Shaffelburg had just moved into his own place when the COVID-19 lockdown happened. The 20-year-old says he is doing fine, thanks to his new dog Frank and weekly cooking classes with his family back home in Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette