Ballon d’Or cancelled this year amid coronavirus disruption

France Football magazine chief editor Pascal Ferre speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Friday, July 17, 2020. The prestigious Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Lionel Messi has won it a record six times — one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)