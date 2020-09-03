NHL announces long list of anti-racism and inclusion initiatives

An End Racism message is displayed before the start of the first period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey action as Boston Bruins play Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto on August 26, 2020. The NHL unveiled a number of anti-racism iniatives Thursday, some eight months after the issue was brought to the forefront. In conjunction with NHL Players' Association, the league said in a press release it's instituting mandatory inclusion and diversity training for players, while employees will participate in an "inclusion learning experience" focused on anti-racism, unconscious bias, dimensions of identity, micro-aggressions and cultural competency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn