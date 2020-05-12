York 9 FC sells attacking midfielder Emilio Estevez to Dutch club ADO Den Haag

York 9 FC has sold attacking midfielder Emilio Estevez, centre, sown in this undated handout image provided by CPL, to ADO Den Haag of the Netherlands' top-flight Eredivisie. The 21-year-old follows in the footsteps of midfielder Canadian Premier League MVP Tristan Borges, sold by Forge FC to Belgium's Oud-Heverlee Leuven in January. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Premier League MANDATORY CREDIT