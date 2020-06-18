Inter Miami player tests positive for COVID-19, club says he was asymptomatic

Toronto FC's Terrence Boyd, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Scott Sutter vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver on Friday May 31, 2019. An Inter Miami player has tested positive for COVID-19, following a round of mandatory club testing this week. The Major League Soccer team did not identify the player but said he was asymptomatic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MIAMI - An Inter Miami player has tested positive for COVID-19, following a round of mandatory club testing this week.

The Major League Soccer team did not identify the player but said he was asymptomatic.

The player has also been observing isolation protocols since he self-identified being in close contact with an individual who showed mild symptoms during the health-screening questionnaire administered daily to players.

Teams are preparing for the July 8 start of the MLS is Back Tournament in the Orlando area.

