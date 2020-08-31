CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Woodbine Mohawk Park is reopening to live racing fans and simulcast guests on a limited basis.
The move will begin Monday night, according to Woodbine Entertainment.
Racing resumed at Woodbine Mohawk Park in June but without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People attending live racing now will have to adhere to all the necessary protocols, including practising physical distancing and wearing a facemask onsite.
Guests now wishing to attend Mohawk Park will first have to make a reservation to do so. A maximum of 50 people will be present at the main floor race book with no more than 100 having apron access.
The Mohawk Harvest Kitchen will be open Friday and Saturday evenings. It has been redesigned to allow physically distant dining.
The track will be open from 6 p.m. ET through to the end of live racing for all nights but Wednesday and Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.