U Sports unveils nominees for male and female athletes of the year

Canada's Kelsey Wog shows off her silver medal for the women's 200-metre breaststroke at the FINA world short-course swimming championships Sunday, December 11, 2016 in Windsor, Ont. An aspiring Olympian, a runner conquering autoimmune disease and a history-making goaltender are among the nominees for U Sports athletes of the year. Manitoba swimmer Kelsey Wog, Toronto runner Lucia Stafford and Saskatchewan hockey player Taran Kozun were three of the finalists announced Thursday for the Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards, which will be announced June 25. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson