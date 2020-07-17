Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon gets his chance on UFC's Fight Island

Khabib Nurmagomedov holds up a belt during a news conference for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts bouts Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas.After a string of cancelled fights and the pandemic, Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon figured his MMA career was coming to a dead end. But the spotlight will be on the 125-pounders Saturday with a title bout on a televised UFC Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi. And Gordon, a native of Calgary who now calls Toronto home, will play a supporting role in his UFC debut on the undercard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher