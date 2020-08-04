Source: CFL would use federal government loan to cover hub, player costs

New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg May 24, 2018. If successful in securing a $30-million, interest-free loan from the federal government, the CFL would use the money to cover such operating costs as player salaries, COVID-19 testing and hub-city expenses during a shortened 2020 season. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Canadian Press on Tuesday the league has provided Ottawa with some details regarding its loan request, saying where the CFL expects to use the money. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods