'A huge moment for us': NHL exec. on players speaking out about social justice

Kim Davis, the NHL's executive vice-president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, discusses the Learn, Play, Score initiative before an NHL hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. Davis lists off a range of emotions. They're the ones she's gone through since seeing the video of life slowly draining out of George Floyd's body as a white police officer buried a knee into the black man's neck for nearly nine minutes. And the emotions experienced watching the protests across the United States that followed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Sancya