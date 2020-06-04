First black man in the NHL, Willie O'Ree pained by racism in society, hockey

Willie O'Ree, poses for a photo during an interview in Toronto on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Willie O'Ree strives to make hockey more welcome to people of colour. The first black man to play in the NHL in 1958 is distressed by both the death of a black man under the knee of a white policeman, and subsequent violent confrontations between police and protesters erupting across the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin