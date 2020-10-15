Senators sign forward Evgenii Dadonov to three-year, $15-million contract

Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug (47) and Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. The Ottawa Senators have signed Dadonov to a three-year, US$15-million contract.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Wilfredo Lee