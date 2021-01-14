Montreal MLS team to be known as Club de Foot Montreal

Montreal Impact defender Zachary Brault-Guillard, left, blocks a shot on goal attempt by Olimpia forward Eddie Hernandez during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Montreal Impact are rebranding, changing the Major League Soccer club's moniker to Club De Foot Montreal — or CF Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Raoux