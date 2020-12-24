Top wide receiver Shaq Evans signs one-year extension with Saskatchewan Roughriders

REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed star wide receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract extension.
The six-foot-one, 210-pound Evans was fourth in the league with 1,334 receiving yards on 72 receptions with five touchdowns last year. He led the league with 15 receptions of 30 yards or more in his sophomore season.
In 2018, Evans had 785 yards on 50 receptions.
A fourth-round pick of the Jets in the 2014 NFL draft, Evans spent time with New York, Dallas, New England and Jacksonville before coming to the CFL.
TICATS COACH SIGNS EXTENSION
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed head coach Orlondo Steinauer to a contract extension.
Steinauer was CFL coach of the year last season in his first season as head coach after guiding the Ticats to a franchise-best 15-3 record and an appearance in the Grey Cup.
The Seattle native joined the Ticats coaching staff for a second time in 2018 after a year as defensive co-ordinator at Fresno State University.
“Orlondo’s record speaks for itself whenever he’s been a part of our organization,” Ticats chief executive officer Scott Mitchell said in a statement. “Beyond the numbers, he’s just an exceptional person and leader and we are very fortunate to have such a man as the head coach of the Tiger-Cats now and into the future.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.