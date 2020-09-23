Forge FC coach Bobby Smyrniotis says lockdown beard is sticking around

Bobby Smyrniotis is shown in this recent handout image provided by Canadian Premier League. Bobby Smyrniotis' beard is staying. After watching his team defend its Canadian Premier League Championship at the Island Games on Saturday, the Forge FC coach said the fate of his impressive lockdown facial hair would be decided by his two sons — aged six and eight — when he got home. THE CANADAIAN PRESS/HO-CPL-Nora Stankovic *MANDATORY CREDIT*