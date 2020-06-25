Former receiver Adarius Bowman humbled to be included on CFL all-decade list

Montreal Alouettes' Adarius Bowman evades a tackle from Toronto Argonauts' Jermaine Gabriel during second half CFL action in Montreal on Friday, August 24, 2018. This is one team that Bowman is merely thankful to be a part of. The longtime Edmonton Eskimo has been named for consideration on the CFL's all-decade squad, part of a receiving corps that includes established veterans such as S.J. Green, Manny Arceneaux and Weston Dressler along with rising stars Brandon Banks and Derel Walker. Trouble is, only five players can be named to the team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Mccabe