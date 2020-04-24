Dutch soccer season over but no title for leader Ajax

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico in action during a Europa League soccer match against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. The Dutch soccer league was canceled Friday April 24, 2020, because of the coronavirus crisis, but leading team Ajax won’t be declared the champion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, FILE)