Tootoo says Edmonton team name discussion should centre on feelings of Inuk people

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jordin Tootoo, left, fights Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tom Sestito during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Tootoo says he doesn't find the Edmonton Eskimos' team name objectionable, but that doesn't mean the CFL club should keep it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh