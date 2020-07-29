Canada's Alena Sharp ready to recapture momentum as LPGA Tour season resumes

Canadian Alena Sharp tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the LPGA Classic at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ont., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Sharp believes she's in the twilight of her LPGA Tour career, so she's glad the pro women's golf circuit is resuming. She's the only Canadian in the field at the inaugural Drive On Championship this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS//Dave Chidley