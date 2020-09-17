Canada's Murray plans to stay politically active through NBA Western final

A depiction of George Floyd is seen on the shoes of Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) during the second half an NBA first round playoff basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Canada's Jamal Murray is going to keep using his platform to bring attention to racial injustice as he leads his Denver Nuggets in the NBA's Western Conference final.Murray, from Kitchener, Ont., spoke the night before Game 1 of the best-of-seven series against the Los Angeles Lakers at Walt Disney World Resort. The all-star guard has worn shoes featuring illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two African Americans killed by police, throughout the post-season and has been outspoken in interviews about the Black Lives Matter cause. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark J. Terrill