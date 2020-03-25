CBC Sports chief can refocus Olympic planning with Games set for 2021

A banner promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics hands on the facade of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Tokyo. Not even the Summer Olympics could withstand the force of the new coronavirus. After weeks of hedging, the IOC took the unprecedented step of postponing the world's biggest sporting event, a global extravaganza that's been cemented into the calendar for more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)