Wild captain Koivu's long run comes to an end in Minnesota

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu, center left, of Finland, is congratulated by Mike Reilly, right, after scoring the go-ahead goal off Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in St. Paul, Minn. Koivu's extraordinary career with the Minnesota Wild is over. General manager Bill Guerin said Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, the team will not resign the 37-year-old Finn, whose contract is expiring. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)