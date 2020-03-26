Tokyo Olympics: Looking for a new date for opening, closing

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori, center at rear, speaks during the first meeting of the “Tokyo 2020 New Launch Task Force" in Tokyo, Thursday, March 26, 2020, two days after the unprecedented postponement was announced due to the spreading coronavirus. The new Tokyo Olympics need dates for the opening and closing ceremony in 2021. Nothing moves until this is worked out by the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, and Tokyo organizers.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)