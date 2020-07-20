WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government says it will commit $2.5 million to help Winnipeg serve as the hub city for Canadian Football League games if the season should go ahead.
Premier Brian Pallister says the city is in good shape because of its low COVID-19 numbers, and holding the games would boost the hard-hit tourism industry.
Pallister says even if fans were not allowed in the stands, having players, coaches and others in the city would help.
The league has not yet decided whether there will be a season, and, if so, where games would be played.
Pallister says the league has already been in talks with Manitoba health officials about what safety precautions might have to be taken.
The money would go to pay for practice field rentals, transportation and other expenses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020