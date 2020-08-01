ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Ammanuel Diressa had 18 points, and Caleb Agada added 16 off the bench as the Hamilton Honey Badgers beat the Fraser Valley Bandits 102-96 on Saturday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.
Diressa went 4 for 6 from the three-point line and added six rebounds to help his team back to a .500 record.
Cody John chipped in 13 points for the Honey Badgers (2-2), who had six players score in double figures.
Jahenns Manigat scored a game-high 22 points while Malcolm Duvivier had 17 for the Bandits (2-2), who have dropped back-to-back games after opening the tournament with two straight wins.
The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at the Meridian Centre and will decide the second-year league's 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.
---
STINGERS 88 RATTLERS 66
ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — Xavier Moon hit five threes and finished with 25 points to lead Edmonton over Saskatchewan.
Mathieu Kamba added 16 points while Travis Daniels had 11 for the Stingers (4-1), who have won four in a row and sit atop the league standings.
Kemy Osse had a team-high 15 points for the Rattlers (1-3), losers of three straight. Kris Joseph added 12 points.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 1, 2020.