Canadian women's soccer coach looks to reset preparation for Tokyo Olympics

Canada head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller gives directions to the players during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and New Zealand in Grenoble, France, Saturday, June 15, 2019.The COVID-19 outbreak has forced Canada Soccer staff to think outside the box in looking after players scattered around the globe. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 poses a lot more questions, from scheduling to finances. But women's coach Heiner-Moller sees it as an opportunity to get better before the games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Francisco Seco