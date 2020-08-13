Thursday's Games

NHL

First Round

At Toronto

Columbus 3 Tampa Bay 1

(Series tied 1-1)

Carolina 3 Boston 2

(Series tied 1-1)

At Edmonton

Las Vegas 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

(Golden Knights lead series 2-0)

Dallas 5 Calgary 4

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 17 Boston 8

National League

N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 2

Baltimore 11 Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 2

Interleague

Baltimore 11 Philadelphia 4

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

---

NBA

Washington 96 Boston 90

Sacramento 136 L.A. Lakers 122

Phoenix 128 Dallas 102

Memphis 119 Milwaukee 106

Utah 118 San Antonio 112

Orlando 133 New Orleans 127

Portland 134 Brooklyn 133

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.