Comeback Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker, top left, and center Daniel Theis, bottom left, attempt to gain control of a loose ball against Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, top right, and forward Bam Adebayo, bottom right, during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)