'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation

FILE - In the June 19, 2020 file photo, Imani Abdul sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during a Juneteenth celebration in Los Angeles. The Black national anthem was born more than a century ago, but the popular hymn within the African American community called "Lift Every Voice and Sing" has been resurrected as a beacon of hope for all races during nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)