Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg tries to keep things in perspective

Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg dives for the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against New York City FC, in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Westberg said goodbye to his family three times as Toronto FC tried to sort out COVID-19 testing ahead of flying to Florida on Monday for the MLS is Back tournament. On Tuesday, he spent the day in lockdown in his Orlando-area hotel waiting more test results. While happy to be back playing soccer, Westberg says the new normal takes its toll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Franklin II