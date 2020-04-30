Toronto Mayor John Tory says he certainly can feel CFL's financial pain

Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference in Toronto on February 29, 2020. Toronto Mayor John Tory has been in a similar spot to where CFL commissioner Randy Amrbosie finds himself today. And just like when he was commissioner during troubling times before the turn of the century, Tory believes the CFL can survive its latest crisis. On Tuesday, Ambrosie divulged the CFL is asking the federal government for up to $150 million in federal assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal involves $30 million now to manage the current impact the novel coronavirus outbreak has had on league business, and up to another $120 million if the 2020 campaign is cancelled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston